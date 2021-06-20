[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A hot 2021 real-estate market coupled with the impacts of the early months of the COVID pandemic in March through May of 2020 have resulted in a significant uptick in year-over-year home sales in the major jurisdictions of Northern Virginia.
All five localities tracked by the Sun Gazette are up significantly – with increases ranging from just under 28 percent to nearly 49 percent.
Combined, the 16,709 sales during the first five months of the year are up 35 percent from the 12,380 transactions of January to May 2020.
Figures were reported June 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on data from Bright MLS, and were analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
It was the two innermost suburbs that saw the largest tick up, in part because they had witnessed the most significant dropoff in home-purchasing activity in the early days of the pandemic.
Leading the pack was Arlington, where the 1,377 sales during the first five months of 2021 represented an increase of 48.9 percent from the 925 sales during the same period last year.
Alexandria was not far behind; its 1,318 sales represented an increase of 48.3 percent from 889 a year before.
Big-kahuna Fairfax posted 7,411 sales during the first five months of 2021, up 33.6 percent from 5,548 a year before.
In the outer suburbs, Loudoun County’s 3,230 sales represented an increase of 35.9 percent from 2,377 a year before, while Prince William’s tally of 3,373 was an increase of 27.7 percent from 2,641.