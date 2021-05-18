[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Virginia Hospital Center’s multi-year quest to receive the designation of a Level II trauma center has won success, and the designation is expected to provide benefits both to individuals and the region as a whole.
The state government has recognized the Arlington hospital’s efforts with the designation, making it the second Level II facility in Northern Virginia after Reston Hospital Center. (Inova Fairfax Hospital is the region’s designated Level I trauma center, handling the most severe situations.)
It is projected that the hospital now will be able to provide care for about 1,000 trauma patients a year who otherwise would have had to be transported greater distances to other hospitals.
“We are taking the level of care we provide for our community to a higher level,” said Melody Dickerson, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at the hospital.
“Not only do we have an excellent emergency department and intensive-care unit, as well as multiple critical sub-specialties already in place, but 100 percent of our nurses have received trauma-specific training,” she said.
The hospital partners with George Washington University/Medical Faculty Associates, which provides the specialized trauma surgeons and trauma physician assistants to support the effort. “Together we’ve been able to set up a great partnership, along with the protocols and evidence-based guidelines that are essential to maintaining a high-level trauma center,” said Babak Sarani, MD, FACS, director of trauma and acute-care surgery.
Having received the Level II designation, Virginia Hospital Center will be accredited to treat severely injured patients 15 years of age and older, excluding those with extensive burn injuries, 24 hours a day. The center will adhere to a 15-minute response time for trauma surgeons and 30-minute response time for subspecialists who are on-call for trauma emergencies.
“The community needed Virginia Hospital Center to take on becoming a trauma center,” said E. Reed Smith, MD, the operational medical director of the Arlington County Fire Department.
For the fire department, “this improves our operation,” Dr. Smith said. “No longer will our EMS teams have to cross a bridge to get our residents to a trauma center. We can now transport our residents to needed care at Virginia Hospital Center, and then get our units refitted and back into service faster after a call.”
To reach Level II status, the hospital made many supply and equipment purchases, including advanced monitoring units, specialized pumps and operative instrumentation for procedures performed for the severely injured patient population. VHC redesigned trauma bays to provide more space for multiple physicians and their needs.
In a January 2021 interview with the Sun Gazette, Dickerson acknowledged that the pandemic has slowed the regulatory review process to attain Level II status, but that all requisite services had been in place since early 2020 “and have remained fully operational since,” she said.
Reviews of applications for trauma-center status are conducted by the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services, a subsidiary of the Virginia Department of Health.
Having the resources in place also is expected to benefit the region in case of a mass-trauma event, which could range from a plane crash to a terrorist attack.