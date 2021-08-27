[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The data tell the tale: Public-school students in the local area and across the commonwealth suffered academically as a result of the School Board-mandated pandemic lockdowns that kept many of them behind computer screens in “Zoom school” for much of the 2020-21 school year.
State-mandated Standards of Learning (SOLs) test scores for the past school year were released Aug. 27 by the Virginia Department of Education. They showed that, in the Arlington and Fairfax school systems, modest declines in English/reading scores were accompanied by more significant – sometimes almost astonishing – drops in science and math.
One example: In end-of-course high-school chemistry SOLs, the pass rate among Arlington students dropped from 94 percent in the 2018-19 school year to 56 percent in 2020-21. In Fairfax County, the pass rate dropped from 89 percent to 46 percent.
(SOL tests were not given at the end of the 2019-20 school year, as most school districts had effectively locked down against COVID in the spring of 2020.)
In Earth Science SOLs, also taken by high-schoolers at the end of coursework in the subject, the pass rate declined from 76 percent to 49 percent in Arlington and from 57 percent to 25 percent in Fairfax County.
Drops of more than 20 points were found in most math tests, from third grade through high school, although the declines were most pronounced in the lower grade levels. Math SOL pass rates for third-graders dropped 25 points in Arlington (from 87 to 62) and 30 points in Fairfax County (from 85 to 55).
Given the chaos of the 2020-21 school year, in which Northern Virginia public-school students were taught “virtually” for months until being allowed back in classrooms part-time for the last few months, the declines are perhaps no surprise. Even so, state officials attempted to proactively tamp down on the inevitable criticism, preferring to look ahead.
“What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOLs to identify the unique needs of every learner as our schools resume in-person instruction for all students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a statement accompanying the results.
And perhaps a little defensively, education leaders suggested that the public and media shouldn’t make too much of a deal of some test results taking a swan dive into a pool of mediocrity.
“Last year was not a normal school year for students and teachers, in Virginia or elsewhere, so making comparisons with prior years would be inappropriate,” Virginia Department of Education officials said.
Lane suggested doing so would simply be piling on.
“Test scores tell us what we already knew – students need to be in the classroom without disruption to learn effectively,” Lane said. “We must now focus on unfinished learning and acceleration to mitigate the impact the pandemic has had on student results.”
But with a statewide election in full swing, some Republican leaders were quick to pounce on the data. Todd Gilbert, who leads the GOP in the House of Delegates, call the downturn a “catastrophic failure,” blaming Democratic leaders for a failure to get more students back in classrooms.
“Without full-time, in-person learning, most students never had a chance,” he said. “Our students ... lost a year of learning, and the damage could be irreparable. This didn’t need to happen.”
In their remarks, state education officials said efforts would be made in coming months to simultaneously teach grade-appropriate material to students, while also circling back and helping them to master concepts they were unable to during the period of lockdown learning.
“Our students and staff have been incredibly resilient,” Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a statement.
“Our teachers and staff are focused on meeting the needs of every student, now that we have returned to five days of in-person instruction,” said Brabrand, who over the summer announced he’d be departing leadership of the school system after a relatively brief five years on the job. His last day comes next June.
Even as Lane and Brabrand were touting the return of students to five-day instruction (which already has occurred in Fairfax and is set to occur next week in Arlington), there already have been rumblings within the Fairfax County Public Schools workforce that the ever-changing COVID protocols and other regulations make it unlikely the school system could maintain its in-person instruction over the long haul.
In a normal year, about 99 percent of Virginia’s children take the SOLs, but that figure dipped to 76 percent to 80 percent, depending on subject area, as parents were given permission by state and federal education officials to opt out. In addition, fewer students who scored poorly retook the exams, which also held back average pass rates.
SOL scores are one of the criteria used by state officials to determine the accreditation status of individual schools and school districts. Because of the pandemic, every public school in the commonwealth will be rated “Accreditation Waived” for 2020-21.