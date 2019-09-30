Looking to pick up some extra cash? If so, the state government’s got a deal for you.
Representatives from the Virginia Department of the Treasury’s unclaimed-property program will be on hand Oct. 3 and 4 at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, helping local residents who might be owed funds they don’t know about.
The two-day event plays off the success of last year, when during a single day, more than 50 percent of the 350 people who showed up ended up getting money – a cumulative $68,000 worth.
And that is just a drop in the bucket – the program returned a whopping $79 million to Virginians in the most recently reported fiscal year, and since its founding in 1961, the effort has doled out more than $760 million. More than one in four Virginians has money being held for them, state officials say.
Under Virginia law, any funds in dormant financial accounts must be turned over the state government, which holds them in trust. There is no charge for searching, either at community-outreach events or through the Website at www.vamoneysearch.org. (Virginia officials do caution against using fee-based services to locate unclaimed property.)
State officials in recent years have ramped up their outreach; in Arlington, the effort is coordinated with the county treasurer’s office.
Personnel will be on hand Thursday, Oct. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bozman building is located at 2100 Clarendon Blvd.
No payments will be doled out at the event; those owed money will receive a check in the mail.
