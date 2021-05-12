[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After being closed for the entirety of the summer 2020 season due to the pandemic, the Arlington County government’s Lubber Run Amphitheatre will host free programming in July and August.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 11 a.m. The season opens with blues singer-songwriter Chris Pierce performing on Friday, July 9, followed by:
Veronneau (Brazilian jazz), July 10; Encore Stage & Studio (family program), July 11; Avant Bard (concert version of “Gospel at Colonus”), July 16; Jogo Project (jazz/go-go), July 17; Levine School of Music (family program), July 18; Akua Allrich (jazz), July 23; King Soul (classic soul), July 24; Encore Stage & Studio (family performance), July 25; Nkula (reggae), July 30; 19th Street Band (folk rock), July 31; Mr. Jon & Friends (family performance), Aug. 1; La Marvela (Columbia), Aug. 6; Bobby Thompson (blues/rock), Aug. 7; Mr. Gabe & the Circle Time All-Stars (family performance), Aug. 8; the Grandsons (roots rock), Aug. 13; National Chamber Ensemble (classical), Aug. 14; and Rainbow Rock Band (family performance), Aug. 15.
Lubber Run Amphitheatre is located near Route 50 in Arlington Forest, and has been used as a performing-arts space since 1969.