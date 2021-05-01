[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization will host its annual “Pike Progress Luncheon” in an online format on May 20.
The event will include a panel of experts discussing the current economic condition of the Pike corridor and mulling what the future might bring. The event also will include presentation of the second annual Columbia Pike Spirit Awards.
Tickets start at $35, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, see the Website at www.columbia-pike.org/luncheon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.