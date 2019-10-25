Lyon Park tree-planting is part of centennial celebration

A little rain – heck, it was a lot of rain – did not hinder a tree-planting effort at the Lyon Park Community Center on Oct. 20, one of a series of events celebrating the neighborhood’s centennial.
American chestnut trees were planted with the help of O.D. Dalton from Landed, a landscape-design firm, and local residents learned from a representative of the American Chestnut Foundation how special the species is (it once covered much of the eastern U.S.) and received an overview of the chestnut blight which over the past century has killed billions of the trees.
Given time and care, the examples planted in 2019 eventually could grow as high as 100 feet, providing shade for generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.