A major upgrade to Benjamin Banneker Park in East Falls Church is in the cards, with County Board members set to approve a contract of up to $2.6 million on Sept. 21.
The construction contract will cover replacement of an athletic field, playground, picnic area and parking lot, plus improvements to walkways, landscaping, signage, trails and stormwater-management. Renovation of the dog park is also part of the project.
McDonnell Landscape Inc. was the lowest bidder of five firms that competed for the contract. Construction is expected to start by the end of the year and be wrapped up by mid to late 2020.
The 12.5-acre park is adjacent to the East Falls Church Metro station and the Washington & Old Dominion Regional and Four Mile Run trails. County Board members adopted a plan for the park’s renovation in 2017, keeping most of the park in its natural state of lawns and woodlands.
County officials recently completed acquisition of three properties along 18th Street North that will be used to augment the parkland.
Construction funding comes from a variety of local sources. Because of the site improvements, annual maintenance and operating costs are expected to increase about $120,000 per year.
