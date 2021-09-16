[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
While a forward-looking analysis of the Arlington real-estate market shows cooling conditions, parts of the county remain red-hot.
In particular, ZIP codes 22204, 22201 and 22206 showed above-average strength in the updated T3 Home Demand Index, issued by the Mid-Atlantic multiple-listing service Bright MLS and released Sept. 13.
The index uses a variety of data points to settle on a monthly score for the Washington region’s overall homes market down to the ZIP-code level. For August, the regional figure was 122, effectively unchanged from 123 a month before but down from 139 a year ago.
Arlington’s total, however, was 191. Though down from 205 a month before, it was second strongest (behind only Falls Church at 208) among local jurisdictions for the month.
Market conditions across Northern Virginia, in fact, are the healthiest in the overall D.C. region, with Alexandria scoring 178, Fairfax County 147 and Loudoun County 134 in the survey. Lower were the two Maryland inner-suburb jurisdictions (Prince George’s County at 122 and Montgomery County at 110) followed by Frederick County, Md. (92) and the District of Columbia (also 92).
Across the region, strength was solid with two market-segment exceptions: lower-priced single-family homes and townhouses (due largely to lack of supply) and upper-end condominiums, particularly those in the District of Columbia and Arlington.
Among Arlington ZIP codes, all but two ranked in the “High” (score of 130 and above) category: 22204 at 265; 22201 at 222; 22206 at 216; 22202 at 209; 22203 at 201; 22205 at 153; and 22207 at 141. Those in the “moderate” category were 22209 and 22213, each at 121.
The ranking can be fickle, particularly in ZIP codes where there are relatively few sales in any given month. In 22213, for instance, the 121 reported Sept. 13 was a major tumble from the Arlington-leading and somewhat stratospheric 308 recorded a month before.
For full data, see the Website at www.homedemandindex.com.