You can’t say Del. Mark Levine isn’t putting his money where his mouth is, when it comes to his bid for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

Levine on March 31 loaned his campaign $350,000 of personal funds, according to filings with the Virginia Department of Elections made public April 15.

That, along with $50,000 in donations from family members as well as additional support from others, brought his quarterly fund-raising total to $504,426 and his cash on hand at the end of the month to $602,279 – the latter second in the race only to his fellow member of the House of Delegates, Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, who had $952,000 on hand at the end of the first quarter.

Should Levine have sufficient funds remaining after the campaign is over, he would be able to repay himself – something that couldn’t have happened had he simply donated the funds to his campaign.

Levine, Rasoul and other contenders will see their fates decided by the Democratic electorate in a June 8 primary. That same day, Levine is seeking to hold onto his 45th House of Delegates seat despite an increasingly well-financed campaign to oust him by Alexandria Vice Mayor Elizabeth Parker-Bennett.

Parker-Bennett reported receiving $106,434 in donations during the first three months of the year – about a quarter of it from family members – and had nearly $89,000 on hand at the end of the quarter. During the same period, Levine’s delegate account garnered $12,741 (including $5,000 from the Northern Virginia affiliate of the AFL-CIO and the $2,500 from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors PAC) and ended the quarter with $2,938 on hand.

The 45th District being contested by Levine and Bennett-Parker includes portions of South Arlington and Fairfax County, but is centered on Alexandria.

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]