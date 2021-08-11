[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In another sign of hoped-for normalcy in coming months, Marymount University has announced plans for its 2021 homecoming weekend, to run Oct. 14-18.
Planned events include campus tours, lectures, a brunch for students attending the university from 1961-71, a welcome Mass, alumni happy hours, presentation of “Halo Awards,” a game featuring lacrosse-team alumni and installation of new members of the Marymount University Hall of Fame.
For information, see the Website at www.marymount.edu.