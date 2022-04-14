Marymount details commencement speakers

Marymount University has announced speakers for its three commencement ceremonies to be held in May.
The events, to be held outdoors on the university’s main campus in Arlington, will comprise the 71st annual commencement since Marymount’s founding in 1950.
“The newest graduates of the mission-based university will hear from three distinguished speakers – the first female Saudi Arabian ambassador to the U.S., Princess Reema; physicist and former NASA research center director Dr. Julian M. Earls; and global financier and philanthropist David M. Rubenstein,” university officials said.
All three speakers will receive honorary degrees during the following ceremonies, which are organized by college with each including undergraduate and graduate students:
• Friday, May 13: College of Health and Education. (Speaker: Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud)
• Saturday, May 14: College of Sciences and Humanities. (Speaker: Dr. Julian M. Earls)
• Sunday, May 15: College of Business, Innovation, Leadership and Technology. (Speaker: David M. Rubenstein)
The ceremonies will include students who qualify for graduation from the fall 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022 semesters, as well as students who graduated in summer 2021 but did not participate in last year’s ceremonies.
Graduating students have been allotted tickets for distribution to friends and family; the ceremonies also will be livestreamed. For information, see the Website at www.marymount.edu.
