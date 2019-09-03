Marymount University’s Barry Gallery will present “Frictional Harmony,” an exhibition of paintings, drawings and mixed-media work by Stephanie Lane, from Sept. 6 to Oct. 12.
A meet-the-artist reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The gallery, located in the Reinsch Library on Marymount’s main campus at 2807 North Glebe Road, is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
For information, see the Website at www.marymount.edu/barrygallery.
