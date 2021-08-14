[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Courtney Stephens, a 2020 graduate of Marymount University, has received a 2021 fellowship from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, awarded to students pursuing their first year of graduate or professional study.
Stephens was one of four students nationally to receive the Walter and Adelheid Hohenstein Fellowship, valued at $8,500.
After graduation from Marymount with a major in biochemistry and minors in mathematics and quantitative science, Stephens enrolled at South University in Savannah, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in anesthesia science.
“I would like to thank all the Marymount faculty members who helped me along the way, as well as the individuals who I have worked closely with in the medical field that have helped me find a passion in anesthesia,” she said.
Since its founding in 2019, Marymount’s chapter of Phi Kappa Phi has inducted more than 200 students, faculty and staff. This marks the first time a Marymount graduate has earned an award from the society.
Sarah Fischer, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Marymount, serves as president of its Phi Kappa Phi chapter.