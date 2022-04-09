Marymount inks agreement with Latino-veteran group

Marymount University is expanding on its commitment to support the educational success of minority students through a new partnership with the American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA).
“Marymount is dedicated to providing a pathway to education for all those who seek it, and it’s our immense pleasure to further focus that attention on our nation’s brave men and women who have fearlessly protected our freedom,” said Dr. Irma Becerra, the university’s president. “Our university has already gained recognition as one of the Best Colleges for Veterans, and as we join forces with the American Latino Veterans Association, we will offer even greater access for our minority veterans.
”ALVA was founded by U.S. Air Force intelligence veteran Danny Vargas with the goal of helping Latino veterans thrive and recognizing their indispensable contributions. The organization envisions a day when all Latino veterans are empowered, successful and respected.
“We are working to ensure that those who have served our nation also have access to the best quality resources that are available in higher education,” Vargas said. “There’s no doubt that Marymount University is among the best of the best in serving both Latinos and veterans, so it was a no-brainer for us to formalize our relationship.”
“Watching Marymount over the last few years, I’ve noticed how in two areas – innovation and diversity – they have just been knocking it out of the park,” Vargas added. “Their commitment to giving all students the chance at a high-quality education is laudable, and it’s exciting to see their diverse graduates and their families have the ability to thrive in the future.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are currently more than 1.4 million Hispanic veterans living in the U.S., representing 7 percent of the total veteran population. The Hispanic population is among the fastest-growing in the nation.
Through joint efforts with ALVA, the university will advance workforce-development and job-placement initiatives for Latino veterans and support their entrepreneurial and business development.
“Our new partnership will bring Marymount’s dedication to military personnel and veterans to another level as we work together to develop new programs and provide resources to ALVA’s vast network of Hispanic veterans who are now able to take advantage of the unique opportunities offered at Marymount for many years to come,” said Dr. William Bisset, the university’s vice president for enrollment management and student affairs.
In addition to its Best Colleges for Veterans recognition, Marymount has also been honored as a Military-Friendly College, a Best for Vets College and a College of Military Support by Colleges of Distinction, university officials said.
