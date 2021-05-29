[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Marymount University is one of a select group of institutions recently recognized by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) for having earned accreditation for educator-preparation programs.
Sixty providers from 26 states earned accreditation in the spring 2021 round, bringing to more than 400 institutions of higher education reaching the certification.
“These providers meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP president Christopher Koch. “Seeking CAEP accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”
Institutions seeking accreditation must pass peer review on five standards, which are based on two principles:
• Solid evidence that the provider’s graduates are competent and caring educators, and
• Solid evidence that the provider’s educator staff has the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer.
The 423 institutions of higher education currently accredited span 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.