Marymount student again wins interior-design competition

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
For a second consecutive year, Marymount University interior-design student Tran Truong has been recognized for her standout interior-design concepts as part of the 2021 WindowsWear Mentorship Program.
This year’s competition challenged students from across the nation to reimagine the store of designer Michael Kors as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary. The company’s vision, paired with the values of environmental and social change, were central components of the challenge.
“What inspired me is the application of experimental graphic design and sustainability in a healthy world of retail design,” Truong said. “The aspects of design I really wanted to achieve were how to make users rethink the way they shop. It’s not solely about the product quality – it’s now an experience.”
Truong was among 10 finalists, including fellow Marymount University student Nilufar Sizdahkhani. Their submissions were reviewed and judged by the Michael Kors team, which selected Truong as the first-place winner.
“I wasn’t expecting to win,” Truong said. “However, it was amazing working with different luxury brands so that I can improve my critical thinking in the design process, as well as improve my graphic-design skills.”