Marymount University senior Kaitlin Berger has been awarded a Fulbright Graduate Degree Grant to pursue a degree at the National University of Public Service in Budapest.
The criminal-justice major at Marymount plans to research prison systems and examine how issues such as time to arraignment, length of sentences, prison programming opportunities and recidivism rates compare between Hungary and the U.S.
“I have always been interested in pursuing a career that is on an international level, and recently I have been drawn towards creating or researching policy that affects human rights,” Berger said. “The more I looked into this opportunity, the more I realized how it fits perfectly with my plans for the future.”
Berger “is a bright and intellectually curious student who is always hardworking and engaged,” said Marymount criminal-justice professor Stephanie Foster, and “is compassionate in her desire to learn and make life better for those around her.”
Berger volunteered in Colombia over Christmas break with an international organization. She was set to complete a social-justice internship in South Africa before the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of those plans.
