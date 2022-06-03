Marymount University has been accepted to join the research consortium of Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU), an elite group of more than 150 major colleges and universities that collaborate to provide innovative scientific and technical solutions to advance national priorities in science, education, security and health.
As an associate member, Marymount will actively work with ORAU and other member universities to connect higher-education expertise with government and private-sector organizations to create meaningful partnerships for innovation in scientific research and education.
Marymount is the first private university in Virginia to become a member of the consortium. Five other public institutions in Virginia, as well as four in the District of Columbia, are members.
“We are proud to join in their mission of advancing these important national priorities and serving the public interest, in particular given our diverse student body and our focus on market-driven programs and practical research,” Marymount president Irma Becerra said on June 2.
ORAU was established in 1946 as the Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies by scientific leaders at what is now the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). For more than 75 years, ORAU has partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy and other government agencies to advance national priorities in science, education, workforce development, public health and worker health and safety.
“We’re honored to have a distinguished institution like Marymount University join ORAU’s university consortium,” said the organization’s president/CEO, Andy Page. “We look forward to working with Marymount University as a strategic partner.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]