Marymount's Portfolio in Motion goes online for 2021

It won’t be quite like normal times with students walking down the runway showcasing the creations of their classmates, but Marymount University is moving forward with its annual springtime “Portfolio in Motion” as an online event.
The culminating academic project for Marymount’s Fashion programs and one of the largest student-produced events on campus, Portfolio in Motion will be launched as a film on May 6.
With the theme of “Metamorphosis,” the event will showcase transformative creations by students in Marymount’s Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising programs.
“The theme of ‘Metamorphosis’ was coined by our students in response to the challenging year of 2020,” said Julia Ravindran, an assistant professor of fashion design at Marymount. “Butterflies represent resurrection, hope, change and growth. The students connected this idea to the reality of the world they’re living in and its effect on the fashion industry – the process of transformation.”
This year’s fashion show is being planned and produced by eight students in the fashion-merchandising program, alongside 20 fashion-design students who have conceptualized garments and created an aesthetically pleasing and functional line of apparel.
Students also collaborated with their peers in the graphic and media-design program to create this year’s logo and promotional advertisements. The new approach was developed by students and has provided a new perspective on the future of fashion.
“Making Portfolio in Motion digital this year was not just a way for Marymount Fashion to adapt to a one-time pandemic, but an opportunity to grow our presence in a new way with tremendous outreach potential,” Ravindran said. “The students have put the same dedication and creativity into showcasing their works and talents in an innovative way.”
The 2021 Designer of the Year honoree is Audrey Swanson, owner of the upscale swim-and-resort-wear company, Revel Rey.
Swanson founded the company in Washington, D.C., in 2015, and has become an accomplished designer known for one-of-a-kind styles through hand-painted and design prints. The Revel Rey brand is a fashion-forward look, inspired by Swanson’s love for culture and distinctive eye for architecture, and can be found at retail stores around the world, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Anthropologie and Neiman Marcus.
