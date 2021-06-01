[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Those headed to vote in the June 8 Democratic primary in Arlington will have to make their own choices about mask-wearing.
State election officials this time have not provided local elections offices with specific guidance on masks, although Arlington election officials have issued a request.
“Several polling places are in schools with mask requirements, so we are still encouraging voters to wear masks, and will have them available for voters who forget one,” county election chief Gretchen Reinemeyer told the Sun Gazette.
Last year, state election officials instructed electoral boards across the state that voters must be allowed to cast ballots even if they did not wear masks, because the constitutional ability to vote trumped Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask mandate.
Since then, that mandate has been eased – those in Virginia who have been fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks indoors except in specific instances, and those who have not been vaccinated, while being asked to don them inside, appear in most cases not to be required to do so.
In the limited cases last year in which voters in Arlington arrived without masks and declined to use one, election officials attempted to move them through lines quickly. Those who did not wish to wear masks last year also had the option of having ballots delivered to their vehicles.