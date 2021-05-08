[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia has approved George Mason University’s proposal to establish the commonwealth’s first-ever school of computing.
Mason’s new facility will be housed with the existing Volgenau School of Engineering in the newly created College of Engineering and Computing.
