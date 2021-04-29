[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at George Mason University (known as “OLLI Mason”) has reached its 30th birthday.
What began with 100 members and one classroom in 1991 has grown to more than 1,000 members across three campuses (Fairfax, Reston and Sterling) today.
Each year, the initiative offers more than 600 courses, events and social opportunities, university officials said.
For information, see the Website at https://olli.gmu.edu
