George Mason University president Gregory Washington has been announced as the keynote speaker at the Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s 97th annual meeting, to be held on Friday, Dec. 10.
“As Arlington increasingly develops as an innovation center and our businesses deepen their connections with our universities, attendees will benefit from hearing Dr. Washington’s insights on how we all can work to build a vibrant future for all in our community,” said Chamber president/CEO Kate Bates.
The annual luncheon also will include presentation of awards, a look back at 2021 and a look ahead to 2022, along with announcement of Chamber leadership positions for the coming year.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.