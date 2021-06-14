[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Terry McAuliffe slightly underperformed his statewide totals among Arlington voters in the June 8 Democratic primary, but still crushed the rest of the field.
McAuliffe won 14,593 votes, or 59.4 percent of the total, among Arlington’s voters, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections. His winning percentage in the county was slightly below his statewide total of 62.1 percent.
Also underperforming their statewide results were Jennifer McClellan, who received 10.9 percent of the vote in Arlington compared to 11.7 percent across the commonwealth, and Justin Fairfax, who received 1.9 percent of the Arlington vote compared to 3.5 percent of the statewide vote.
Outperforming their statewide performance were Jennifer Carroll Foy, who received 24.4 percent of the Arlington vote compared to 19.8 percent of the statewide vote, and Lee Carter, who picked up 3.3 percent of the Arlington vote compared to 2.7 percent of the statewide vote.
Results come from the Virginia Department of Elections.