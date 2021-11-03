[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It may not be much consolation, but Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s bid for governor performed well in Arlington.
According to state election results reported Wednesday morning, McAuliffe won 76.5 percent of the Arlington vote, compared to 22.8 percent for Glenn Youngkin and 0.6 percent for Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding.
The breakdown actually represents improvement for Republicans in Arlington, who saw President Trump receive between 15 and 17 percent of the vote in his two general-election races.
Statewide, according to current tallies, Youngkin has received 50.7 percent of the vote to 48.6 percent for McAuliffe and 0.7 percent for Blanding.
The local and statewide figures could change slightly as local electoral boards add mail-in ballots that arrive by Friday and decide the fate of provisional ballots.
The election will be certified on Nov. 15.