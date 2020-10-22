McEnearney Associates has opened a new office in Clarendon, at 3033 Wilson Boulevard.
This will be McEnearney's second office in Arlington. The brokerage said the new space will allow it to better meet the needs of its clients while expanding its footprint in Northern Virginia.
“The opening of our second Arlington office is an important step towards expanding our hyper-local presence in the marketplace. At McEnearney, our goal has never been to be the biggest, but to be the best. Through community relationships, comprehensive market knowledge, and real estate expertise, we plan to provide our clients with the best-in-class service in a best-in-class space,” said Glenn Lewis, executive vice president of McEnearney Associates.
McEnearney has also consolidated its existing Arlington office to a new 8,500-square-foot ground-level space, which faces North Albemarle Street in the Glebe Lee Shopping Center at 4720 Lee Highway. McEnearney Associates has been on Lee Highway for nearly 25 years in the former Lucas Market and will continue to operate on Lee Highway.
“When our lease ended on the upper level, we felt it was the perfect time to move our operations onto one level of space and open another office location in Clarendon. We are thrilled to invite the community to both our new and existing spaces,” said Maureen McEnearney Dunn, president of McEnearney Associates.
Founded in Alexandria in 1980, McEnearney Associates has more than 380 associates in 11 offices throughout the Washington area. McEnearney Associates is a full-service brokerage firm, offering residential and commercial real estate, relocation, and property management services.
