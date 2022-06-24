For the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic, McLean Community Center will hold its annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration – but two days ahead of the traditional Fourth of July.
The celebration will return to Langley High School, 6520 Georgetown Pike, on July 2. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at sunset, or approximately 9:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, there is no rain date this year. Admission is free.
Before the fireworks display, which will be provided by Zambelli Fireworks, there will be musical entertainment by a local disk jockey and food trucks selling a variety of entrees and snacks.
A limited amount of parking is available at the school. Free shuttle buses will run to and from three satellite parking sites:
• Beginning at 6:30 p.m., buses will run from the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., and Churchill Elementary School, 7100 Churchill Road. • Beginning at 7 p.m., bus service will start from St. Luke Church and School, 7001 Georgetown Pike.
Handicapped-accessible buses will be available at all three sites.
Like several other providers of fireworks shows, including the town of Vienna, McLean Community Center was unable to hold its event on July 4 this year because of lack of available pyrotechnicians on the part of the fireworks vendors.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]