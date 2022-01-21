A measure being patroned by a freshman legislator would allow local school districts to advertise the hiring of bus drivers on the buses themselves.
The measure – HB 452 – was introduced by Del. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax). It would allow the stickers or other placards to be placed on the exterior of buses, as long as they do not obstruct the name of the school district or the number of the bus.
Local school districts would be responsible for the costs involved.
