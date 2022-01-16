[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It’s a battle that is fought out nearly every session in the General Assembly – should school buses have seat belts?
In general, school systems have said no; they contend that buses are intrinsically safe and there is a larger danger if students find themselves trapped in their seat belts and harnesses during an incident.
But Del. Paul Krizek (D-Alexandria) is among those who disagree. He is proposing that the state government require localities to only purchase buses with seat belts and shoulder straps.
The legislation also requires that every school district have all its buses equipped with seat belts – but delays that requirement to the year 2040.