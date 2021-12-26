[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of 6th Street North on Dec. 22 at 12:01 p.m. for a report of cardiac arrest. According to police, upon arrival officers found an adult male and adult female dead in the home.
Police said that, based on preliminary investigation, there was no ongoing threat to the community. The cause of death will be determined by the office of chief medical examiner.