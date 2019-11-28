Arlington government officials will host a community meeting to detail the final concept design for renovation of Marcey Road Park on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at Madison Community Center.
The project includes design and replacement of the basketball court, three tennis courts, LED lighting, parking, picnic shelter, site circulation, furnishings, drainage, stormwater management and landscaping.
County officials expect to begin construction at the 3-acre park late next year, with completion in 2021.
For information, see the Website at https://projects.arlingtonva.us/projects/marceyroadparkrenovation/.
