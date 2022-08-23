Metro is encouraging customers to begin travel planning for major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines this fall.
Starting Sept. 10, work will begin to fix the aging Yellow Line tunnel and bridge, and "advance the critical improvements necessary" to open the future Potomac Yard Station later in the fall.
During the first phase, between Sept. 10 and Oct. 22, six Blue and Yellow line stations south of Reagan National Airport Station will be closed to connect the new Potomac Yard Station to the existing tracks. The closed stations include Braddock Road, King Street, Van Dorn Street, Franconia-Springfield, Eisenhower Avenue, and Huntington. Following the six-week shutdown, the six closed stations will reopen; however, the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge will remain closed for additional repairs through May 2023.
For more information including full list of travel alternatives, wmata.com/about/news/Blue-Yellow-major-construction-reminder.cfm