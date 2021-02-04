[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A newly approved mixed-use project will bring affordable housing to the Rosslyn corridor, but that might not be enough to satisfy critics of the Arlington government’s housing policy.
County Board members on Jan. 23 approved a proposal by Snell Properties, which will include two residential towers totaling 740 units, as well as office space and ground-floor retail.
The parcel sits at 1820 and 1830 Fort Myer Drive, a triangular plot of land that currently is home to the 55-year-old Ames Center office building, along with the Arlington Temple United Methodist Church and a Sunoco gas station. The church and the gas station will be rebuilt on the site.
The 24 on-site committed-affordable units agreed to by the developer will be eligible to those earning up to 80 percent of median area income, something sure to rankle those advocates who press for housing subsidies to be targeted toward those earning far less. The size of the affordable units (14 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom) also may rankle those who are pressing for bigger units to accommodate families.
But in addition to the units on-site, the developer has agreed to an additional contribution of $2.4 million to the county-government’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund. With many “affordable” units now averaging $400,000 or more when built by local non-profit developers, that may open the door for an additional six units.
As has been the case with a number of residential projects lately, the agreement with the county government allows the developer to use up to 225 of the new units as a hotel for an interim period until the project is completed. Doing so allows developers to create cash flow during what often is a slow ramp-up attracting tenants.
The project also envisions an open space between the two residential towers. Its design will include a woodland garden accessible to the public.
"Affordable Housing" is a New Urbanist fraud on Arlington's taxpayers and a workforce that desperately needs housing that's actually affordable, not taxpayer-subsidized luxury housing at $400,000 per unit for 2-person households with incomes of $80,000 / year.
