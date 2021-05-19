[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Whenever renovations to the Arlington County government’s Ellen M. Bozman Government Center are complete, a scale-model replica of the U.S. Navy’s USS Arlington will be awaiting placement in a prime position.
“I just ordered it today,” Arlington Historical Society president Cathy Bonneville Hix said at the society’s annual meeting on May 13.
Using funding from the Arlington Police Beneficiary Association, a model of the USS Arlington will be constructed as part of a display highlighting the ship, its crew and its connection to the county.
The model will cost about $8,000, with remaining funds to be used by the historical society on education efforts related to the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon and the role played by local first-responders and the community in addressing it.
Having a ship-themed display at the government center in Courthouse was a desire of the USS Arlington Community Alliance, which grew out of the local community’s support for the Navy ship’s commissioning in 2013. The effort has the backing of the county government and its Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, said James Schwartz, until recently a deputy county manager.
“The designers of the lobby renovation have taken into account the design [of the display],” Schwartz (who since has retired) told the Sun Gazette in 2020.
At the time, the multi-stage renovation of the building was expected to allow for the model to be placed in the building in early 2021, but the pandemic has upended construction timetables across the country, so the delay is understandable.
The USS Arlington – a 685-foot-long landing platform dock designed to speed supplies and U.S. Marines on humanitarian missions and to world trouble spots – was named to honor the community’s response the 2001 terrorist attacks. It was the third U.S. Navy ship in modern times to bear the name “Arlington.”
The ship’s leadership and crew have maintained connections to their namesake community even through the pandemic times. Within the ship is a “tribute room” paying honor to the first-responders who assisted in saving lives at the Pentagon on 9/11.
The Bozman building, where the ship will be located, is named in honor of Ellen Bozman, who served more years on the County Board (24, from 1974 to 1997) than anyone in county history.