The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is seeing a slightly lower percentage of vehicles in its parking garages compared to passengers in its terminals than it had during pre-pandemic times.
The current vehicle-per-enplanement ratio is running 23 percent at Washington Dulles International Airport, down from 26 percent pre-pandemic. At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, it is running at 8 percent, down from 9 percent pre-pandemic.
The reasons for the decline are multiple, said Chryssa Westerlund, the airports authority’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer. An increase in other options – including ride-share vehicles – is lessening the need for some to park at the airports, while the larger percentage of leisure travelers vs. business travelers often means more than one person is using and parking a single vehicle during their time away.
Reagan National is seeing strong parking revenue, Westerlund told airports authority board members during the organization’s monthly meeting Sept. 21, with a blockbuster Labor Day weekend. She encouraged those planning to park during peak times to use the authority’s reservations system to ensure there is a parking space available when they need it.
