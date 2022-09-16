Unforeseen conditions encountered during construction are given as the rationale for a nearly $250,000 increase in the construction contract for “multi-modal improvements” at the Ballston-MU Metro station’s at-grade plaza.
Arlington County Board members are slated to approve the change on Sept. 17.
The project, designed to streamline operations and improve safety on Fairfax Drive and North Stuart Street at the station’s entrance, began in June 2020 and was slated to be completed by November 2021. But a succession of some minor and a few major issues cropped up, pushing the estimated completion date back by about a year.
With the extra funding, the budgeted total now is just over $5.7 million, county officials said.
