The real-estate frenzy across the Washington area continues to result in many properties selling for more than listing price, and the outer suburbs are seeing this trend most significantly.
Sellers in Prince William County garnered 103 percent of original listing price for transactions that occurred in the first four months of 2021, according to new figures compiled by RealEstate Business Intelligence, based on data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
That’s highest among Northern Virginia localities, edging out Loudoun County, where the average seller picked up 102.77 percent of listing price. Rounding out the top five were Manassas (102.4 percent), Stafford County (102.08 percent) and, in Maryland, Montgomery County (102.04 percent).
Fairfax County (101.66 percent), Falls Church (100.74 percent), the District of Columbia (100.18 percent), Alexandria (99.71 percent) and Arlington (99.47 percent) were slightly back in the pack.
For the Mid-Atlantic as a whole – a 70-jurisdiction swath across multiple states – homes that sold during the first four months of the year garnered 100.13 percent of listing price, up from 96.92 percent during the same period last year.
Across the Mid-Atlantic, more than 30 jurisdictions have been recording 100-plus-percent ratios between sales and listing price during 2021. That compares to just three (Falls Church, Alexandria and Arlington) a year ago.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]