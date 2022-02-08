Mother-daughter duo pens book about change of Arlington road's name

The mother-daughter team of Arrington and Nadia Conyers recently penned and released a new children’s book – “From Lee Highway to Langston Boulevard” – which chronicles the name change of an Arlington roadway and the reasons behind it.
“Written in simple language that any child can enjoy, the book is entertaining and can be used as a powerful tool for parents to share useful and lifelong lessons,” the duo noted. “Children will also learn about Congressman John M. Langston, the eponym of Langston Boulevard, and other African-American heroes who have made significant contributions to society.”
The team said they hope that “From Lee Highway to Langston Boulevard” will introduce children to activism and go a long way in building their minds and pride in their communities.
What was the genesis of the project? While having a conversation about the renaming of Lee Highway (U.S. Route 29 running east-west through Arlington), Arrington asked, “Mommy, why are they changing the name of the street, and who is John M. Langston?”
Arrington’s curiosity triggered Nadia to search online for a book that could help explain what was happening, only to find no books on renaming and representation for children.
“I was not able to find a children’s book about the importance of representation, so Arrington and I decided to write one,” said Nadia Conyers. “Arrington and I stand on the shoulders of our ancestors who created what they could not find, and they paved the way for us to be able to write this book.”
Nadia asked Arrington if she was interested in writing a book with her, and she jumped up and exclaimed, “Yes!” From the emphatic response by the 6-year-old, the idea to write the book was born.
Scott Taylor, president of the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington, said he already has ordered several copies of the book.
“Langston Boulevard was a very special ‘main street,’ as many of our early African-American businesses were there,” he said. “It was also the artery that took many of us back down South (good old Route 29) to see some of our family members who didn’t migrate with us.”
“I am so happy to see a younger generation passing on our great legacy,” Taylor said. “I am also extremely proud of all the literature that is being created in celebrating Arlington’s rich and intriguing history.”
Copies of the book are available for purchase on Amazon.com.
