The Northern Virginia chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars is working to inform veterans, service members and their families about new benefits they may be eligible for under new federal legislation.
During a meeting Feb. 11 at the Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, the group provided details about the PACT Act, one of the largest healthcare and benefit expansions in Veterans Administration history. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act.
The PACT Act helps provide generations of veterans with care and benefits by adding to the list of health conditions that are linked to the exposure of toxic substances. It extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures from the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.
The act also adds over 20 presumptive conditions and exposure locations for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures, along with requiring the VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every enrolled veteran.
Although the act was passed in August, many eligible veterans are still unaware of the benefits they can receive. This led the Military Order of the World Wars’ Northern Virginia chapter to host a meeting dedicated to briefing veterans, service members and their families about what’s entailed in the act and helping those interested register and take full advantage of the benefits.
The Military Order of the World Wars, or MOWW, is a veterans service organization centered on its motto that “it is nobler to serve than to be served.” The organization encourages good citizenship, patriotic education and military and public service.
“We try to take an active role in several outreach roles with things like education, scouting, veterans affairs, public safety and ROTC. This meeting was our chapter's effort to do something to support our veterans,” said Vicente C. Ogilvie, commander of the Northern Virginia chapter of MOWW. “This act is new, and some of our veterans aren’t aware of it, so we wanted to make sure word was spread.”
Brianne B. Ogilvie, assistant deputy under secretary of the Office of Policy & Oversight for the Veterans Benefits Administration, led the meeting to inform attendees about the benefits they may be eligible for and walked them through the application process.
To learn more about the PACT Act, visit va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/
To learn more about MOWW, visit moww.org/about-moww/