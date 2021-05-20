[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The National Landing Business Improvement District (BID) will host a design challenge to “re-envision” a retention wall located opposite the Crystal City Metro station entrance with an expansive mural.
The BID is calling for interested visual artists or teams of artists to submit their relevant experience and project portfolios for consideration by June 1. Finalists will be invited to submit a proposed concept for the mural, and a winner will be selected in mid-July. Completion is expected in the fall.
“In enlivening this important plaza with a new signature mural, we are building on our efforts to foster a more vibrant public realm and provide an impactful sense of arrival,” said Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, president and executive director of the National Landing BID.
The mural will fill a wall measuring approximately 115 feet long and 20 feet tall. The business organization said it is seeking a work of art “that delivers iconic imagery with an engaging and memorable aesthetic,” with a transit and connectivity theme.
