Completed home-sale transactions across Northern Virginia’s inner suburbs could end 2022 at the lowest level since 2016, although that’s unlikely to prevent the market from setting another new record average sales price.
Home sales in the region covered by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors have been down 16.2 percent during the first eight months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 for a variety of reasons, including affordability and, particularly earlier in the year, inventory issues. If that percentage holds through the remainder of the year – it might, it might not – it would translate into just under 22,000 home sales, down from the 26,157 recorded in 2021 and the lowest total in six years, based on a Sun Gazette analysis of the data.
(Figures represent sales in Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church.)
If, by chance, the local market shows a little extra oomph to close out the remainder of the year, total sales could end up on par with the 22,030 of 2019, the last pre-COVID year.
Sales were up 3.7 percent from 2019 to 2020. While the market was put on hold for a few months after the pandemic first roared through in March 2020, the second half of that year saw an amazing rebound with hot-hot-hot market conditions that continued all the way until early 2022.
The all-time high in Northern Virginia sales was set in 2004 at 32,735. But that early-2000s boom went sour, and 2004 was followed by seven years of significant dropoffs in sales activity (excepting 2009, which was in positive territory).
By 2011, total sales for the year had wilted to 16,704, and the ensuing decade saw seven years of year-over-year increases in prices and three years of declines. The potential 2021-to-2022 decline in the ballpark of 16 percent would be the largest dropoff since the whopping 29-percent cliff-dive between 2005 and 2006.
With the exception of a small decline in 2016, average home-sale prices have been up in the region every year since 2010, rising from $431,018 to $703,197 (63%) during the period.
For the first eight months of 2022, the average sales price across Northern Virginia stood at $745,809. That may decline slightly by the time year-end figures are reported, but is running far enough ahead of 2021 that this year is likely to be another one for the record books.
Looking back on more than 45 years of sales data from across the suburbs maintained by the Sun Gazette, the average sales price stood at $58,739 in 1975, surpassed the $100,000 mark for the first time in 1981, the $200,000 mark in 1991, the $300,000 mark in 2002 and the $400,000 mark in 2004 before peaking at just above $538,000 in 2007. It then dropped for two years, to $431,018 in 2009, before resuming an almost uninterrupted rise.
Final 2022 figures are expected to be reported by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors around mid-January.
