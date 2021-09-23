[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The figures may head higher as the market cools slightly, but for the first eight months of the year, homes were selling at a brisk pace, according to new data.
Leading the pack were Loudoun and Prince William counties, where for the first eight months of 2021 it took a median of just five days for homes to go from listing to ratified sales contract.
That compared to six days for Loudoun and seven for Prince William – still very quick – during the same period in 2020.
Figures are based on data from RealEstate Business Intelligence, as analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
In Fairfax County, the median six days between listing and contract was the same as 2020. In the inner suburbs of Arlington and Alexandria, days on the market increased a bit – from seven to nine in Arlington and from six to eight in Alexandria.