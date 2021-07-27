[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Libertarian Party of Northern Virginia spent the afternoon of July 25 marking summer with an ice-cream social rescheduled due to inclement weather from a month before.
“This fun and educational event was originally to celebrate Juneteenth, which proved to be a day of rain and wind, but there’s no reason why these topics of empowering minority voices in our electoral system and criminal-justice reform should only be relegated to one day of the year,” said Adam Theo, chair of the Libertarian Party of Northern Virginia (and an independent candidate for Arlington County Board).
The event featured a number of speakers, including Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr. of the Arlington branch of the NAACP; Scott Taylor, president of the Arlington Black Heritage Museum; and Thomas Bingham of Americans for Prosperity.
For the past two years, volunteers with the Libertarian Party of Northern Virginia have been working to upgrade Herselle Milliken Park, with efforts including trimming bushes, digging up benches for replacement, tearing down an old fence and cleaning up trash.
The small North Arlington park is named in honor of local Democratic activist Herselle Milliken (1915-97).
For information on the Libertarian Party of Northern Virginia, see the Website at www.lpnova.org.