N.Va. mental-illness support organization names new top staffer

Rebecca Kiessling has been tapped as executive director of NAMI Northern Virginia, the area’s leading grassroots mental-health advocacy, support and education organization.
Kiessling “is a positive and energetic leader,” said Tania Romanoff, who chairs the NAMI Northern Virginia board, who said the body “chose her for her practical approach to problem-solving and her passion, and knows that she will make an impact on the Northern Virginia community to help people in need of mental-health support and their families.”
Kiessling brings nearly 20 years of nonprofit experience and has received national recognition for her prior works.
“The pandemic made us all more aware how widespread mental health issues are,” she said. “The model of NAMI Northern Virginia is one of healing, advocacy, expertise and community. I am both excited and humbled for the opportunity to lead this organization and its extremely dedicated staff, board and volunteers at a time when the organization’s mission has never been more important.”
“Mental health affects everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from,” she said. “As a mom and longtime community member of Northern Virginia, I know how important NAMI NoVA is.”
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental-health organization. NAMI Northern Virginia serves Fairfax, Falls Church, Arlington, Alexandria and Loudoun.
For information on the organization, see the Website at www.nami-northernvirginia.org.
