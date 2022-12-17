An otherwise gray and vaguely dreary Sunday afternoon was enlivened by the sounds of opera and at times show tunes emanating from Washington Golf & Country Club.
Opera Nova on Dec. 11 held its annual fund-raising brunch and concert, with a host of professionals tackling a wide range of music, from the likes of Verdi, Bizet and Puccini to George Gershwin and Richard Rodgers.
“Culture reflects like a mirror – who and what we are,” said Bryan Dawson, who emceed the event, inviting attendees to “witness, cherish and share the music that binds.”
Funds raised at the annual event help to defray costs of performing the children’s opera “Monkey See, Monkey Do.” It is part of an outreach effort by the opera company, which traces its roots to the early 1960s, to reach out to new generations and under-served populations. Through the years, more than 55,000 youth have been exposed to the art form through the troupe’s efforts.
Like many artistic organizations, particular those of the non-profit variety, COVID hit hard. But it is rebounding.
“Opera Nova is not just an opera company. It is OUR opera company,” Dawson said. “It is worth preserving.”
Opening the show was the violin-viola (and husband-wife) duo known as Marcolivia, featuring Marc Ramirez and Olivia Hajioff.
Hajioff is from the United Kingdom, but Ramirez has local roots, growing up in Arlington and attending Yorktown High School. He served for a time as concertmaster of the Arlington Symphony.
Ramirez noted that the current Opera Nova board chair, Miriam Miller, first heard him perform music when he was 11 years old. (At one time, he played youth soccer with Miller’s son.)
The decades have passed, and this year Miller reached out to have him as a featured presentation at the brunch.
“It’s the longest time ever to get a gig,” Ramirez joked. Miller has been something of a driving force, working (with administrative officer David Ryan and others) to keep the opera organization alive and trying to focus its energies on attracting new audiences. “That takes chutzpah – and boy, does Miriam have chutzpah,” said Dawson, praising “the love, the hard work, the passion, the commitment” she brings to the task. Among those performing was tenor Israel Lozano, a native of Spain who has sung internationally. “Music is a universal language,” he said at the event, while noting that his wife Darcy Monsalve (a soprano from Venezuela who also performed at the event) was pregnant with their second child.
“We are working hard to build Opera Nova,” he chuckled.
Also performing at the showcase were sopranos Elise Jenkins, Grace Gilday Bohlin and Jenni McGinnis and mezzo-sopranos Sissel Bakken and Lori Sen, accompanied by pianist Tatiana Loisha.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]