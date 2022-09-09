Participation in the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics will stand 20 percent higher from last year, with the oldest participant more than double the minimum age of 50 years old.
A total of 831 individuals have registered for the 40th annual competition, with opening ceremonies slated for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington, followed by track competition indoors at the facility.
Running through Sept. 24, competition will take place at 25 different venues, with participants competing in 70-plus events.
“Pickleball, track, field and table tennis have garnered the most registrants,” said Herb Levitan, who chairs the non-profit organizing committee.
The most seasoned of competitors is Vera Punke of Arlington, who has registered to play duplicate bridge. She is 107 years young.
Northern Virginia Senior Olympics is sponsored by the governments of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Fauquier and Prince William counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church, along with the financial contributions of sponsors.
All events are open to the public; results will be posted on the organization’s Website at www.nvso.us throughout the competition. Northern Virginia Senior Olympics began in 1982 with just 75 participants.
Though canceled in 2020 owing to the pandemic, it returned in the fall of 2021.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]