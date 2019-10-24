News of transportation and transit across Northern Virginia:
MORE CLOSURES SLATED AS PROJECT ROLLS FORWARD: First, the good news: The project to rehabilitate Arlington Memorial Bridge has reached the halfway point.
But you knew it was coming, and here is the bad news: The start of next construction phase is expected to require a total bridge closure to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists from Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 4 at 5 a.m.
During the closure, workers will prepare the southside of the bridge to accommodate future traffic, according to the National Park Service. When the bridge reopens, drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists will use the newly rehabilitated southside.
After the temporary closure ends, the lane configuration will be the same as it is now:
• One lane will be open eastbound into the District of Columbia.
• One lane will be open westbound into Virginia.
• One lane will be reversible, depending on time of day and traffic flow.
The schedule for lane shifts will also stay the same. Weekdays, the reversible lane will run eastbound (into D.C.) from 4 a.m. to noon and westbound (toward Virginia) from noon through the overnight hours until 4 a.m. On Saturdays, Sundays and federal-government holidays, two lanes will always run eastbound and one lane will always run westbound.
(The bridge’s 10-ton load restriction is in effect for the duration of the project.)
The total rehabilitation of Arlington Memorial Bridge began in fall 2018 and is on schedule to end in early 2021. So far, workers have replaced the concrete structures that support the southside of the bridge; placed new steel beams on the southside of the bridge; cleaned, repaired and reinstalled the bridge’s historic granite balustrade.
Memorial Bridge opened in 1932 to serve not only vehicular and pedestrian traffic, but as a symbolic reunification of the nation in the decades following the Civil War. The bridge symbolically connects the Lincoln Memorial with Arlington House, the home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
For more information on the project, see the Website at www.go.nps.gov/MemorialBridge.
DULLES, NATIONAL SEE PASSENGER INCREASES: Northern Virginia’s two major airports posted year-over-year increases in passenger totals in August, with both facilities (so far) on course to record positive growth when full-year data are tabulated.
A total of 2.4 million passengers were counted coming and going through Washington Dulles International Airport during the month, up 1.7 percent from a year before, and 2.1 million passengers traveled through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, up 1 percent, according to data reported Oct. 15 by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Both airports benefited from increases in their respective dominant carriers, with United Airlines posting a 4-percent rise at Dulles and American Airlines up 0.5 percent at National. Dulles saw a solid increase from Alaska Airlines, where JetBlue posted nearly a 20-percent increase at National.
At Dulles, the five largest airlines for the month were United, trailed by Delta, American, Alaska and Lufthansa. At National, the top carriers were American, Delta, Southwest, United and JetBlue. (Rankings include regional affiliates included with mainline service.)
For the first eight months of the year, the passenger total at Washington Dulles was up 3.8 percent to 16.5 million, while the total at Reagan National was up 0.9 percent to 16 million. Combined, the total year-to-date increase was 2.4 percent.
SWINKS MILL ROAD REOPENS TO TRAFFIC: Swinks Mill Road at Scotts Run in McLean, which was severely damaged by flooding earlier this summer, reopened to traffic last week, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, but several restrictions will remain in place until repair work is completed.
Barriers and signs remain in place to limit the bridge and approaches to one-way traffic as crews finish guardrail and other detail work over the next few weeks, VDOT officials said. The actual timetable for completion is dependent on weather.
Swinks Mill was among about 20 roads in Fairfax County that flooded in a July 8 storm, with the McLean area particularly hard-hit.
Crews continue extensive repairs along Kirby Road at Pimmit Run in McLean, where hundreds of feet of the road and bridge saw extensive damage from the same storm. Martins Construction Corp. is completing the $2.1 million emergency contract, which is expected to reopen the road to traffic in mid-December, with final asphalt and detail work through the spring of 2020.
