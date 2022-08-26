The Arlington-based National Chamber Ensemble has announced plans and artists for its 2022-23 season, marking the troupe’s 16th year and featuring the name “Season of Cultural Expressions.”
“There’s something for everyone in this new season, from internationally renowned performers to inspirational programs,” the organization noted.
“The Young Artist String Competition winners will add an exciting surprise in December. We are excited to share the live music, the energy, humor, a welcoming atmosphere and the fine musicianship of National Chamber Ensemble.”
Artists for this season are Aundi Marie Moore (soprano), Lowell Liebermann (pianist/composer), Julian Milkis (clarinet), Geoffrey Pilkington (french horn), Carlos Cesar Rodriguez (piano), Cantor Arianne Brown (soprano), Jorge Orozco (violin), Vasily Popov (cello), Uri Wassertzug (viola), Nancy Peery Marriott (soprano), Steven Honigberg (cello), Natasha Dukan (piano), Jenifer Ries (viola) and Leonid Sushansky (violin/artistic director). Noted public figures are slated to join in as guest hosts.
Five live performances are slated for the season, with a view-at-home option that will make the performances available to ticketholders a week after they occur.
The season kicks off Nov. 5 with “Jewish Musical Treasures,” followed by a holiday concert (Dec. 10); “Broadway, Spirituals and More” (Feb. 11); “Liebermann Live and Brahms” (March 18); and “Marvelous European Masters” (May 27).
All concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m., and all but the holiday concert will be held at Gunston Arts Center. (The holiday concert is slated for Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington.)
General-admission tickets are $38 for adults, $19 for seniors, and will go on sale Sept. 16. Season tickets are currently available at $139.
For tickets and full information, see the Website at www.nationalchamberorchestra.org.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]