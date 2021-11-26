[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The National Chamber Ensemble will present “Holiday Cheer,” a concert of seasonal music, on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd.
Works will include “Sleigh Ride,” Chanukkah Festival” as well as “Rejoice” from Handel’s “Messiah.” There also will be a caroling sing-along to conclude the program.
Soprano Sharon Christman and winners of the ensemble’s Piano Young Artist Competition also will participate in the program.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.nationalchamberensemble.org.